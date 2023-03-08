NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2023 -- Latest added Play To Earn Games Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Decentraland (United States), Sky Mavis (Vietnam), PIXOWL INC. (United States), Gala Inc. (Japan), Wax Studios (United States), Dapper Labs Inc. (Canada), OpenSea (United States), Mythical Games Inc. (United States), G2A (China) etc.



Play To Earn Games Market Definition: A growing number of blockchain-based games enable players to compete for in-game assets that can later be converted into real-world currency. This has enabled the emergence of virtual economies in which users engage in gaming activities in order to generate real-world income. This trend has gained traction, particularly in Southeast Asia. Following the impact of COVID-19 on their earning capacity, many have turned to play-to-earn (P2E) gaming as a viable income source. The play-to-earn movement has gained such traction that some governments are considering tax breaks for developers and players of play-to-earn games. Play-to-earn games, also known as P2E games or simply crypto games, are games that incorporate cryptocurrency and NFTs into the gameplay. Often, instead of purchasing the game itself, purchase items within it, such as characters, weapons, or, well, just about anything.



In December 2021, the South Korean Government announced the blocking of play-to-earn mobile games. As play-to-earn mobile games are gaining popularity, the regulatory is concerned that it can boost the gambling addiction among the youth and increase the chances of speculations.



Opportunities:

- High Growth Of Play To Earn Games As A Social And Investment Opportunity Will Boost The Market



Influencing Trend:

- Integration Of Advance Technology Such Ai And Block Chain In Gaming



Challenges:

- Slow Adoption Of Play To Earn Games In The Developing And Underdeveloped Countries Due To Lack Of Awareness

- Compatibility Issues With Different Device

- Increasing Case Of Fraud Activities During Gaming



Market Growth Drivers:

- Growing Gaming Industry Across The World

- Growing The Penetration Of Internet



The Global Play To Earn Games segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Action, Esports, Puzzle Games, Racing Games, Role Playing Games, Sports Games, Other), Platform (PC, Tablet, Smartphone, Gaming Console, Arcade Games), Rewards (Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Cryptocurrencies (Cryptos)), Blockchain (Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), Hive Blockchain, Solana (SOL), Tezos, Others)

The regional analysis of Global Play To Earn Games Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



