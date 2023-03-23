NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2023 -- AMA introduce new research on Global Staffing Software covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments (2023-2028). The Global Staffing Software explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are AkkenCloud (United States), CATS Software Inc. (United States), CEIPAL Solutions Pvt. Ltd (India), Flo Backoffice Solutions Limited (United Kingdom), FoxHire LLC (United States), Fusion Recruiting Labs, Inc. (United States), Nocore Group BV (Netherlands), Nowsta (United States), Oorwin.com (India), Recruiterflow (United States).



The global staffing software market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Staffing companies are companies that direct employers to employees for recruitment purposes. The rising adoption of automated interview & candidate management and increasing automation across different industries are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise at a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Opportunities:

- Opportunities Across Asia Pacific Region Propelled by Rising Number of Enterprises Across Emerging Countries



Influencing Market Trend

- Implementation of Artificial Intelligence in Staffing Agency Software & Solutions

- Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions



Market Drivers

- High Demand for Automated Interview & Candidate Management

- Increasing Automation Across Different Industries Propelling the Demand for Software & Solutions for Staffing Operations



Challenges:

- Reduced Hirings Across Different Companies Globally Due to Economic Crisis Across Various Sectors

- Reduced Operations Across Different Industries Owing to COVID-19 Pandemic Reducing the Demand for Staffing Software



Highlighted of Global Staffing Software Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Staffing Software Market by Key Players: AkkenCloud (United States), CATS Software Inc. (United States), CEIPAL Solutions Pvt. Ltd (India), Flo Backoffice Solutions Limited (United Kingdom), FoxHire LLC (United States), Fusion Recruiting Labs, Inc. (United States), Nocore Group BV (Netherlands), Nowsta (United States), Oorwin.com (India), Recruiterflow (United States)



Staffing Software Market by: by Application (Billing & Invoicing, Candidate Management, Interview Management, Job Posting, Job Requesting, Onboarding, Payroll Management, Resume Parsing, Self Service Portal, Temporary Staffing, Others), Deployment Mode (Cloud Based, Web Based), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Platform (Windows, IOS/MAC, Android, Others)



Staffing Software Market by Geographical Analysis: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey & GCC Countries



