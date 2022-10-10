New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2022 -- Worldwide Tabletop Gaming Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2028 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Tabletop Gaming Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Hasbro (United States), Mattel (United States), Ravensburger (Germany), Asmadi Games (United States), Bezier Games (United States), BoardGameDesign.com (United States), Buffalo Games (United States), Clementoni (Italy), CMON (United States), The Walt Disney Co. (United States).



Tabletop gaming is a broad term that refers to playing games on a surface or table. It involves using game pieces and/or accessories, such as dice, tape measures, battle markers, miniatures, game boards, cards and more. Some games are group-oriented, many are geared for 2 players, and some you can play by alone.



Market Drivers

- Increased Campaigns Leads To Lots of Marketing for Board Games

- The Emergence of Social Media Coupled With Raising Awareness of the Hobby



Opportunities:

- The Growth Opportunities from Developing Countries



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017-2021

Base year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2022 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]



Highlighted of Global Tabletop Gaming Market Segments and Sub-Segment:



Market by Key Players: Hasbro (United States), Mattel (United States), Ravensburger (Germany), Asmadi Games (United States), Bezier Games (United States) , BoardGameDesign.com (United States), Buffalo Games (United States), Clementoni (Italy), CMON (United States), The Walt Disney Co. (United States) ,



Market by: by Type (Miniatures & Miniature Wargaming, Role-playing Games (RPGs), Board Games), Application (Childern, Adults, Family, Party), Sales Channel (Online, Offline)

Regional Analysis for Worldwide Tabletop Gaming Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The study is a source of reliable data on: Market segments and sub-segments, Market trends and dynamics Supply and demand Market size Current trends/opportunities/challenges Competitive landscape Technological innovations Value chain and investor analysis.



Key Growths in the Market: This section of the report incorporates the essential enhancements of the marker that contains assertions, coordinated efforts, R&D, new item dispatch, joint ventures, and associations of leading participants working in the market.



Key Points in the Market: The key features of this Tabletop Gaming market report includes production, production rate, revenue, price, cost, market share, capacity, capacity utilization rate, import/export, supply/demand, and gross margin. Key market dynamics plus market segments and sub-segments are covered.



There are 15 Chapters to display the Worldwide Tabletop Gaming Market

Chapter 1, Overview to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Worldwide Tabletop Gaming market, Applications, Market Segment by Types;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, Research methodology, measures, assumptions and analytical tools

Chapter 4 and 5, Worldwide Tabletop Gaming Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels, Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Worldwide Tabletop Gaming Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, about competition landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 13, deals with Worldwide Tabletop Gaming Market sales channel, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.



