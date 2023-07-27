NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Verizon (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), Atos (France), Avaya (United States), BT Group plc (United Kingdom), West Corporation (United States), Polycom, Inc. (United States), Route 101 Ltd. (United Kingdom).



Unified communication-as-a-service in energy is designed to boost the efficiency, productivity, reliability, and security of the sophisticated carrier-class networks used in the energy sector. The service comprises unified messaging, enterprise telephony, meetings, instant messaging, mobility, and others. The unified communication includes various components like data centers, compute, racks, networks, blades, and other common systems. This service in the energy sector facilitates the management, provisioning, and performance usage reporting helping in enhancing the operations.



Key Market Developments: On 14th January 2021, Atos SE and RingCentral, Inc. a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions, announced the first release of Unify Office (UO) in the United States. A Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS), UO enables businesses to communicate and collaborate with ease using industry-leading voice, video, and team messaging capabilities from anywhere and on any device via a single enterprise solution.



Opportunities:

- Growing Government Spenidngs on the Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy



Influencing Market Trend

- Integration of Cloud Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy



Market Drivers

- Demand for the Productivity, Efficiency, and Reduced Cost in Energy Operations

- Growing Energy and Power Generation Industry Worldwide



Challenges:

- Technological Issues with Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy



Analysis by Type (Unified Messaging, Enterprise Telephony, Meetings (Audio/Video/Web Conferencing), Instant Messaging, Mobility, Others), Application (Large Organizations, Small and Mid-size Organizations), Platform (Desktop, Tablet, Smartphone, Others), Deployment (Private, Public, Hybrid), Features (Managed Services, FedRAMP Authorized, Secure Connections, Call Controls, Others)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution



- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Verizon (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), Atos (France), Avaya (United States), BT Group plc (United Kingdom), West Corporation (United States), Polycom, Inc. (United States), Route 101 Ltd. (United Kingdom)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



