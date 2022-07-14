New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2022 -- The Latest Released Vacation Ownership market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Vacation Ownership market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Vacation Ownership market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Hyatt Hotel Corporation (United States), Walt Disney Company (United States), Hilton Grand Vacations (United States), Wyndham Destinations (United States), BBX Capital Corporation (United States), Westgate Resorts (United States), Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (United States), RCI (India), Diamond Resorts (United States), Bluegreen Vacations (United States).



Definition:

Vacation Ownership refers to the property with a divided form of ownership or uses rights. These properties are typically resorting condominium units, in which multiple parties hold rights to use the property, and each owner of the same accommodation is allotted their period of time. This growth is primarily driven by Rise in Adoption of Point Based Vacation, Increase in Disposable Income and Rising Popularity of Tourist Places.



Market Trends:

Increasing Focus on Health and Wellness

Increasing Trend of Business Travel



Market Drivers:

Increase in Disposable Income

Rising Popularity of Tourist Places

Rise in Adoption of Point Based Vacation



Market Opportunities:

Potential Growth in Emerging Countries



The Global Vacation Ownership Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Vacation/Travel Clubs, Timeshares, Fractionals, Others), Application (Private, Group), End User (Corporates, Individuals, Family)



Global Vacation Ownership market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



American Land Development Association, ARDA has closed to 1000 members, ranging from privately held companies to major corporations, in the U.S. and overseas. ARDA's diverse membership includes companies with interests in vacation ownership resorts, community development, fractional ownership, camp resorts, land development, lot sales, second homes and resort communities.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).











