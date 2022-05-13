New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2022 -- Latest added Work Order Management Market research study by AMA Research offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are NetSuite (United States), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), IFS (Sweden), ClickSoftware (United States), Astea (United States), Infor (United States), ServiceMax (United States), Coresystems (Switzerland), FieldAware (United States), etc.



Work Order Management Market Definition:

The global Work Order Management market is expected to witness high demand in the upcoming period due to growing requirement of the track of ongoing work processes. A work order management system is a solution that enables organizations to effectively manage and track all ongoing and pending tasks on a single dashboard. It has various features such as create work orders, update requests, track the work completion rate, leave feedback on the work performed, and monitor real-time status updates. The growing number of digital handheld devices such as tablets, dynamic display screens, mobile devices and smartphones among other digital devices has significantly simplified the effective realtime monitoring, tracking, allocation, query generation and resource mapping of various daily logistics and supply chain related tasks.



Market Growth Drivers:

- High Demand for Easier Allocation of Work Orders for Better Execution of Projects



Influencing Trend:

- Rising Usage of Mobile Apps and Wearable Devices Among Field Workers

- Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Solutions



Challenges:

- Dearth of Infrastructure in Emerging Economies



Opportunities:

- Upsurging Demand due to Adoption of AI and IoT-Based Technologies

- Growing Focus on Better Flow of Information to Field Technicians



Key Developments in the Market:

On 7th August 2019, Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire ClickSoftware, a leader in field service management solutions.



The Global Work Order Management segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Construction and Real Estate, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Others), Component (Solution, Services, -Professional (Integration and Implementation, Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Training and Education), -Managed)

The regional analysis of Global Work Order Management Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2021-2027.



