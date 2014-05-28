A Constitutional Crisis: New Book Exposes Federal Judiciary's Threat to State Sovereignty and Personal Liberty

Waynesboro, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- While millions are worried that the United States is moving in the wrong direction, Warren Lee Grant sees a more urgent and potentially disastrous situation than most. With a crisis on the nation’s hands, and blame in the hands of the Federal Judiciary, Grant has put pen to paper to not only make the public aware of impending tyranny – but urge them to take immediate action.



Everything is exposed in ‘A Constitutional Crisis: The Role of the Federal Judiciary in the Transformation and Secularization of America’. This highly-factual and compelling book puts the spotlight on the nation’s lawmakers, who may not be representing the people after all…



Synopsis:



America is facing a constitutional crisis that threatens the continuation of the Republic as founded and structured. The US Supreme Court is a primary agent in the rise, expansion, and promotion of this crisis.



By the employ of one of the amendments, the Court continues its work of restructuring the governmental order established by the Constitution and of shifting the nation from its Christian foundation to one wholly secular. Such actions by the Court raise very serious questions: By what lawful authority does the Court engage in this work? What are the driving motives behind the Court's stratagem? What are some of the main consequences thus far produced?



Address is given to these questions, as well as to the means of restoring constitutional order and limiting the powers of the Supreme Court to those specified.



“The Constitution should form and order the Governmental system, not the other way around,” says Grant, a proud US Navy veteran. “It defines a system of very limited powers and those powers not delegated by the States to the Federal Government are retained by the States as specified by the Tenth Amendment. The problem is that the Federal Government is no longer guided or restrained by the Constitution – thwarting democratic processes, breaking down State sovereignty and denying rights and liberties to the people.”



Continuing, “The results could be truly catastrophic. If the Constitution ceases to be the foundation of law and Government, tyranny could easily break out. I know that the average American would hate to see this happen, which is why I am exposing the problem fairly early on and calling everyone into action. Every household in American needs a copy of this book.”



One review captures the book’s essence perfectly, “The author gives examination to the manner in which the Supreme Court has accumulated such undelegated powers, to some of the major cultural outcomes resulting from the wrongful exercise of those powers, to how the Court can be returned to the limited powers assigned by Article III, and to some steps which must be taken to restore constitutional order.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘A Constitutional Crisis: The Role of the Federal Judiciary in the Transformation and Secularization of America’, published by WestBowPress, is available now: http://amzn.to/1nh8fpS.



About Warren Lee Grant

The author is a native Virginian. After duty in the US Navy, he had a law-enforcement career spanning nearly eighteen years. This was followed by twenty-seven years of service as an ordained minister. Now retired from full-time service, he continues to teach theology and to give addresses on the constitutional crisis confronting the nation. The author earned his Doctor of Theology degree from Newburgh Theological Seminary.