A Continuing Legacy of History Now Unfolds

Jacksonville, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- History is something that is continuously happening around us. After all, what is considered to be presently happening would just be part of the past in a blink of an eye. One place in Florida, however, that seems to resonate of the past until now is St. Augustine.



St. Augustine is a city located in the heart of Northeast Florida. Since 1565, the area has been continuously occupied, although it has changed hands between European and local settlers a number of times. Because it has been occupied in a continuous manner, it is no surprise that St. Augustine now plays host to a number of historical sites. For example, if you would like to experience the Spanish era, you only have to visit such tourist spots as the Spanish Quarter Village, the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse, the Nombre de Dios, the St. Francis Barracks, and the Tolomato Cemetery, to name a few. For those wanting t experience the British era, however, there’s always the King’s Bakery. On the other hand, tourists would like to know more about the Flagler as well as the Pre-Flagler era can visit such places as the Markland Mansion, the St. Augustine Lighthouse and Museum, the Old St. Johns County Jail, the Bridge of Lions, and the Alligator Farm, among others.



Of course, in order to be able to take in all of these sights, you have to make sure that you book yourself in any of the hotels Saint Augustine Beach FL has. One such St. Augustine Florida beach hotels that you can depend on is the Best Western Seaside Inn-St, Augustine Beach.



The Best Western Seaside Inn-St. Augustine Beach offers guests with such amenities complimentary continental breakfast, access to outdoor pool, use of the hot tub, free wireless internet, and access to fax and copy services.



Book your room now by visiting http://www.dodbusopps.com/9287/23.htm .



For Media Contact:

Best Western Seaside Inn-St. Augustine Beach

541 A1A Beach Boulevard, Saint Augustine Beach,

Florida, 32080-7936, US.

Phone: 904-461-9990

Fax: 904-471-4774

http://www.dodbusopps.com/9287/23.htm