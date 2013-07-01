A Control over the Mind and Body with Martial Arts Training

Riverside, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- The popularity of martial arts has increased manifold worldwide. A martial art which was once considered a revered heritage and protected in the Oriental culture has now spread to other parts of the world. Martial arts exponents are now found worldwide spreading their knowledge and expertise to other enthusiasts.



The clothes, techniques, training equipment and fighting styles define the martial arts genre. Each form has its own unique rituals and training styles. In the Karate style a participant has to don specific attire, and karate belts are a must. The belts are not worn for mere fashion but for a deeper meaning. There are various levels of training in Karate and the color of the belt states which level the participant belongs to. As one progresses in training the color of the belt also changes.



The Kung Fu style of martial arts has its own unique features and can be easily differentiated from the others. The traditional Kung fu uniform is black with either a red trim or a white trim. The shoes are also typical and are in sync with the uniform. A satin sash completes the entire look. Participants train with Kung fu rings to develop their strength.



Taekwondo is another extremely popular form of martial arts. The traditional Taekwondo uniform is a loose fitting garment with a V neck. The uniform is worn during training and sparring competitions. The uniform helps in determining each group.



Those who train in martial arts have to undergo rigorous training and staunch self discipline. This is not meant for the weaklings as the workouts and training schedules are tough. This makes a person physically and mentally strong.



