London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Dirty Martini is situated in London’s night life and tourist district – Covent Garden. Having been a popular calling for locals and those who are visiting England’s capital, Dirty Martini continues to be visited by many. A popular haunt for theatre goers who want to go to a relaxing place before heading to the West End, TaskinIzzet has visited it on many occasions when with friends and treasured ones. One of Taskin’s most recent trips was before seeing a performance of Top Hat where a delicious meal was required.



Having visited during Happy Hour, which enabled TaskinIzzet and his guest to benefit from half price meals, they decided to sit outside in its designated seating area where orders were placed for their meal. Taskin had heard of its platters before and, consequently, the Fusion Platter was ordered. With generous portions of cured meats and flatbreads, this dish would stop hunger pains in their track.



Dirty Martini is, after all, a cocktail bar. In fact, it is one of TaskinIzzet’s most favourite places to go to when socialising with friends. Therefore, he knew which cocktails to order. On this occasion, he decided to have something completely different and one which Taskin hadn’t tried before – the Dark and Stormy. His guest ordered the classic Cosmopolitan. Having had poorly made cocktails before, they were both unsure about whether it could live up to all expectations. TaskinIzzet needn’t have worried because they tasted as good as they sounded. As they had been bought during Dirty Martini’s Happy Hour, Taskin saved a lot of money. In fact, Taskin and his guest returned to Dirty Martini after Top Hat and spent the money that was saved on more cocktails.



TaskinIzzet found it hard to comprehend that this was London and not downtown New York. The interiors reflect what is felt in Manhattan and not the centre of England’s capital city. A comfortable and very attractive cocktail bar, Taskin recommends booking a table in advance, especially during the weekends when queues of tourists and locals alike are commonplace.



