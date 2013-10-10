A Costume Craze Coupon from Coupon Code Spy Offers Special Halloween Savings

Florida City, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Halloween is approaching and for millions of Americans, both children and adults, that means getting in costume for one of the most entertaining party nights of the year. Whether you want to be a superhero, pirate, vampire or popular character from TV, Costume Craze offers some of the very best costumes available online. In order to incentivise people to splash out on a great costume for the occasion, the store has made coupon codes available through Coupon Code Spy for massive savings across their entire range of items, promising to make this Halloween one of the most exciting and varied yet.



The coupon codes allow customers to enjoy big savings in honor of Costume Craze’s sale, using the coupon found at Coupon Code Spy shoppers can get 30% off all costumes and accessories in the online store as well as perks on other items. Shoppers can get the coupon code and be redirected to the online store where they can use it to make immediate savings.



Coupon Code Spy also have another Costume Craze coupon for even bigger savings, with special discounts of 60% on hundreds of clearance items, making it the best possible time to get a costume quickly and cheaply, or to splash out on an elaborate costume at its most affordable ever price. The code is immediately copied to the clipboard and the clearance section of the website opened for users to take advantage of.



A spokesperson for Coupon Code Spy explained, “Halloween is one of the most exciting nights of the year because it gives people an opportunity to dress up and express their darker side. Costume Craze is one of the biggest providers of costumes and to offer discounts during their busiest time of year demonstrates their commitment to the bargain hunters of the world, who are our most loyal visitors. The Costume Craze coupons are just some of thousands we have on our website, updated every day.”



About Coupon Code Spy

Shoppers looking to find special offers, discounts and coupons regularly visit Coupon Code Spy to find the latest coupon, promo, and discount codes for a wide array of online merchants. Coupon Code Spy updates their databases daily across a wide range of brands and items, making the site a bargain hunter's dream come true. For more information, please visit: http://www.CouponCodeSpy.com/