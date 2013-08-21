A Crime Author Looks to Create a Special Place for Authors

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- As an artist, finding a “happy place” or somewhere that’s inspiring can sometimes be the make or break deal that lets the inner image of the final product show through in a way that drops jaws.



Crime author Cathy Scott is looking for the funds to renovate a house in the Cuyamaca/Laguna Mountains of California to be used as a writing resort for future and current authors. She’s already halfway there and looks for the rest with this IndieGogo campaign.



“It’s been a lifelong dream to live and write in the mountains, ever since spending time, as a child, on this very mountain. Each fall, my dad drove my siblings and me to pick crates of ripened grapes and apples on the very mountains where my cabin is located”.



Cathy is the second owner of the property, which she purchased a few years ago. The original owners, after no longer using it as a miner’s cabin, converted it to a weekend bunkhouse for their children and grandchildren.



The renovation began a few years ago when she had the property cleared of years of debris, trash and discarded items inside and out, the brush cleared and trees trimmed on two occasions, per fire district requirements. She pulled permits, added a new electrical box, and had stairs built from the driveway, along with having a wrap-around deck constructed late last year.



In addition, Cathy will be hosting writers' meetings and workshops at the cabin to encourage and develop upcoming writers. It will also be home to her rescued dogs, all special-needs, from shelters and puppy mills, and an occasional hospice or foster dog, which she takes in one at a time.



For more information, you can visit Cathy's IndieGoGo here: http://igg.me/at/WritersRetreat



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