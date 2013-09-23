A Crowdfunding Project That Can Help Save Lives

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- “Crowdfunding” is today’s buzzword in the circle of many promising entrepreneurs seeking funding for their new businesses. It’s the practice of funding a project by raising many small sums of money from a large number of individuals while offering a premium in return for these investments. One such business aware of the importance of crowdfunding is PTD (Protection Through Detection™) Security Systems LLC.



PTD’s novel approach to home and commercial building security utilizes the most advanced security technology in the world and will revolutionize the way people think of protecting their homes and commercial facilities. PTD’s new security system , the Preventor F645, detects and deters intruders before they enter a residential or commercial building. (Most conventional security systems fail to detect intruders until after an intrusion has already occurred. They do nothing to deter the intrusion, and often the intruder has accomplished his mission and fled before the police arrive.)



With this system, there are NO COSTLY FALSE ALARMS, NO MONTHLY FEES, NO WIRES, NO SENSORS TO INSTALL AND NO BATTERIES TO CHANGE. The system comes with a Lifetime Replacement Warranty, is suitable for renters and apartment-dwellers as well as homeowners and industrial purchasers, and the installation process is as easy as “plug and play.”



The Preventor F645 system features optional text message alerts “FREE FROM MONTHLY CHARGES” to your SmartPhone and allows the user to contact police if necessary with one push of a button."



The current crowdfunding effort is necessary to fund the development stage of the Preventor F645 security system and will aid in funding production, including the costs of molds, circuit boards, etc.



Individuals who contribute to funding for PTD can feel good knowing they have helped to bring a superior burglary deterrent to the public and in addition, will receive premiums for their contributions. Shirts, hats and “Beware of Dog” decals (a good burglary deterrent themselves) are given at all levels of contribution. At sufficient levels of contribution, donors will receive several of the actual Preventor F645 system so they may share this revolutionary technology with friends and loved ones. At the highest level of contribution, donors (from the mainland 48 states only) will be flown to South Florida for a private tour of PTD facilities and a dinner with the manufacturers, one night’s lodging included.



PTD Security Systems LLC values each and every contribution effort helping to bring this much-needed product to the market. With the Preventor F645 you get not only a more practical, more efficient, and easier-to-use security system (when compared to conventional systems) but a much more affordable security system, allowing for nearly everyone to experience this premiere solution to home and commercial building intrusions.



The Preventor F645 is a civilian application of a recently declassified technology previously developed for and used by the military: Infrasonic Wave Detection technology. Now, this former military secret can go to work defending your home or commercial facility.



An added bonus, all manufacturing will be done right here in the US, so contributors can feel good knowing they are helping to bring jobs home to the United States.



Interested individuals are welcome to contact the company at (754) 234-0056 with any questions or can go straight to the support page on Indiegogo at: http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/preventive-security-system-protecting-your-family



PTD Security Systems LLC

1761 West Hillsboro Blvd - Suite 402

Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

754-234-0056

franconia1@att.net

http://ptdsecurity.com/funding