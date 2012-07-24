A Cruise to an Exotic Destination Such As the Galapagos Islands Is a Once in a Lifetime Experience

Guayaquil, Ecuador -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Exotic destinations around the globe rather than the traditional ones are now days more desirable by luxury travellers. High end exotic destinations are getting more inquiries than ever before; most of those destinations had set eyes on the yacht charter industry, among them the Galapagos Islands. Located on the Equator in the vast Pacific Ocean the archipelago has a unique and fragile ecosystem.



Both cruises and hotel-based tours allow tourists to view unique wildlife, spectacular landscapes, and participate in activities such as snorkelling and hiking. The most obvious difference between these two options is sleeping arrangements with the choice of either hotel accommodation on land, or a cabin aboard a Galapagos yacht charter. However, there are many other important factors to consider when deciding which type of trip is right.



Luxury Galapagos Cruises are a great option for those who desire the full Galapagos experience and who have relatively few physical limitations. Most cruises offer very impressive itineraries, visiting not only major sites but also remote islets in the archipelago. Because most of the navigation takes place at night, tourist will be able to spend more time visiting the islands and doing activities during the day. On a Luxury Galapagos Cruise, a naturalist guide leads the tour and an experienced crew attends needs of the passengers on board including the provision of great international cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. As well as providing a place to relax on deck and enjoy the sunset with a cocktail, most cruises also offer evening presentations about conservation, cultural history, or important Galapagos information. Most cruises can accommodate for some minor physical disabilities. The largest cruise ships in the Galapagos offer programs that may appeal to certain travelers: "formal" evenings, on-board spas, glass bottom boats and karaoke for example.



Yacht Charters in the Galapagos are starting to be very popular as an option to spend a memorable vacation with family and friends where they can enjoy nature in its purest state. Galapagos Yacht Charters are frequently booked from December to May and in special dates like Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year. However the weather in this part of the world is very benign throughout the year. Since the archipelago is sitting on the equator, visitors can enjoy good conditions at any given time of the year.



Private charters are ideal for families and friends departures. The ultimate way to explore the Galapagos Islands is by booking Galapagos yacht charter exclusively. Chartering allows personalizing Galapagos experience exactly the way you want it. Luxury Galapagos cruises service providers offer the entire range of charted cruises and Yacht options, catering to all needs and budgets.



The Galapagos itself offers an unforgettable yacht charter destination. The prices can vary, with both luxury and austerity charters available. Be sure to see the Galapagos at least once in lifetime from the bow of a Galapagos yacht charter. Night scuba dives, snorkelling, ecology laboratories, wild animals, sailable winds and sunny days opens the doors to another world altogether.