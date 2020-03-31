A Custom Dungeons & Dragons Unown Themed Dice Set, Now on Kickstarter!

Provo, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The product of years of research and design efforts, these beautiful unown themed dice were inspired from a persistent Pokemon and Dungeons & Dragons homebrew project. A custom die set showing love for the game, their design is recognizable to Pokemon fans and non-fans alike. Resin cast, each die is of the best quality and durability, and makes for a perfect, must-have game piece this year.



While each resin cast produces die of the best quality and durability, each requires a complete set of die molds that can then be used readily to cast the highest quality resin. Funds from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support the creation of these molds and to fund the initial resin cost. Once complete, a professional manufacturer will bring each dice set to life for supporters around the world.



Alongside this effort to produce fun, custom unown themed dice, support limited-edition miniatures of the unown anywhere in the world. With unowns dressed as the different 5th Edition Dungeons & Dragons classes for every letter of the alphabet, these polymer clay miniatures with a light resin glaze are one-of-a-kind, and a prized keepsake for times to come. Custom draw stickers will also be available, made with the support of different artists from around the world.



Now on Kickstarter, do not miss your chance to support these custom dice sets, clay miniatures, and sticker sets, expected to ship to backers worldwide in May 2022. The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/yeeshastone/dnd-dice-unown-themed-dice-set



Supporters around the world can support this effort by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as $5. But for a pledge of $10 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including signature miniatures or custom dice sets. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About DnD Dice: Unown themed dice set

Developed by Yeesha Stone of Provo, Utah, this unique Kickstarter project blends elements of Pokémon and DnD, creating timeless pieces for fans and non-fans around the world to enjoy for years to come.



Contact:



Contact Person: Yeesha Stone

Company: DnD Dice: Unown themed dice set

City: Provo

State: Utah

Country: United States

Email: yeeshastone@gmail.com

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/yeeshastone/dnd-dice-unown-themed-dice-set