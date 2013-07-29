A Cut Above the Rest This Holiday Season? Kentucky Couple Turn Leftover Wood Scraps Into Stunning Inlaid Cutting Boards.

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- What started as a serene glass of wine for Jennifer and Bill Adams in 2007 quickly turned into an excited ‘eureka!’ of discovery - the hardwood scraps from Bill’s flooring manufacturing company didn’t have to go to waste. Fast forward to 2013 and the daily scraps are still being used to fill the growing demand for the couple’s thriving cutting board business.



Kentucky Cutting Boards, still owned by the Adams, has built a solid reputation for producing beautifully inlaid cutting boards, cheese and bread boards and even a line of Lazy Susans. With products being shipped to all fifty States and the national media lining up to feature the products, the Louisville-based couple can’t believe the success of their chance idea.



“It started as a simple discussion about how we could put the beautiful hardwood flooring scraps to good use, using tools and skills already owned by the business. My husband is renowned for his artistic inlays and medallions (recent projects include the Federal Reserve Boston and the Argentine Embassy in D.C.) so we decided to incorporate everything into a cutting board product,” says Jennifer.



Continuing, “We worked diligently to figure out how best to incorporate the most striking features of several wood species to translate the designs into the boards in a way that looks both natural and unique. We now boast a series of themed ranges and even tackle custom projects. Just recently, we created an airplane design out of three different species of wood for a client’s countertop – he’s a pilot!”



The Kentucky Cutting Boards range is tipped to become hot property this holiday season, due to the vast variety of publicity the company and its’ products have garnered throughout the year.



“Fox News featured our round cutting board with Celtic Trinity inlay as one of their ‘favorite American made kitchen products’ in August, 2012. Our company was also featured in The Nationalist magazine and a book about Made in America small businesses called ‘My Company 'Tis of Thee’. This year, five of our products were included in a Good Morning America ‘Deals and Steals’ online sale,” Jennifer adds.



Many elite retailers also came knocking. For example, popular flash sale sites One Kings Lane and Joss and Main have both featured the products this year due to their unique nature and natural sales pull.



With demand expected to increase, interested customers are urged to browse the company’s array of products as soon as possible and secure their order before the holiday rush.



That means a busy few months ahead for the couple, who both remain working full-time jobs and committed to raising their active family.



“This business is truly a passion project for us as well as a way to earn extra money to help put our kids through college,” Jennifer concludes.



To get shopping today, visit: http://kentuckycuttingboards.com



About Kentucky Cutting Boards

Kentucky Cutting Boards was founded in 2007 by husband and wife team Bill and Jennifer Adams. The couple enjoys choosing simple yet iconic designs that are well suited to inlays. Then they decide how best to incorporate the most striking features of several wood species to translate the designs into the boards in a way that looks both natural and unique. Their Horse themed boards are top choices (naturally, as Louisville is the home of the Kentucky Derby!) with the Fleur de Lis following close behind – another Louisville trademark.



Another popular design is the Pineapple Cutting Board which has become a popular gift for Realtors to give as a housewarming gift to new home buyers. One of their newest boards is the hickory bread board with a gorgeous richly hued wine bottle inlay which is a great option for Bridal and Wedding Gifts. Prices range from $49.50 on up.