A Cutting Edge Foot Orthotic Looks to Eliminate Body Problems from the Ground Up

WalkFit also features cutting edge, major technology in order to help relieve the foot of tension and aches, which in turn has a positive effect on the rest of the body. While other orthotic companies feature some of these crucial features, WalkFit provides all of them; a unique gel pad, bio-lock heel cup, advanced cushioning, shock absorption, and a reflexology massage insert.



Because of flat feet, finding appropriate shoes is extremely difficult and sometimes settling on something that isn’t going to provide feet with the support they need is the only option. With other orthotics most people still experience severe lumping of the underfoot, deep aching, heel pains, swollen ankles and a sore back. With a significant amount of research, a clinical study showed 90% of people who used WalkFit experienced total relief of all pain; much more than any other orthotic also shown in the same study.



The bottom line is that the WalkFit orthotic is designed to completely eliminate total body issues from the round up, and studies from both people and companies are showing that it does just that.



