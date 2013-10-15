A Damn Good Website for Damn Good Reviews

Jackson, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Damn Good Reviews, an Electric Head, LLC brand, has launched its brand new refreshed and updated website: http://www.damngoodreviews.com . The new design reflects the companies professional standards while delivering a clean and easy to navigate user experience. The new website uses responsive programming technology which automatically resizes the website to whatever device the user may be on. Optimized for tablets, mobile and more ...anyone - anywhere can access Damn Good Reviews with an internet connection.



The website also features a new commenting system which will allow users to comment and rate products as well utilizing a social connect feature to give users access via their social media and Google accounts.



The ever-growing and popular product and service review website has been constantly growing larger and gaining more users and visitors on a daily basis since its launch in 2010. “As the site and brand continue to grow stronger we felt it was time for a fresh new look and a way for all users to easily access, view and navigate the website.”, said Allen Gottfried, creator of Damn Good Reviews.



The new site has been designed to take advantage of social integration, promotion and search engine optimization and best practices to ensure higher page rankings in search engines.



About Damn Good Reviews

Damn Good Reviews is a brand of Electric Head, LLC, http://www.electricheadonline.com . Featuring professional product and service reviews, tutorials, overviews, videos and first looks, Damn Good Reviews is website published by an everyday consumer for the everyday consumer. Featuring reviews on everything including electronics, baby products, home goods, music albums, concerts and more -- Damn Good Reviews is the one-stop-shop for great reviews and more. Parent company, Electric Head, LLC, is a full media agency specializing in digital media, web products, video production, design and more.