A Dance with Destiny: New Fantasy Series by Jennifer K. Ensley Shares Consequence of Unrecognized Destinies.

Maynardville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- While set in a fantasy fiction world, the plotlines of Jennifer K. Ensley’s ‘A Dance with Destiny’ could easily become a reality. Based around missed opportunities and unrecognized destinies, readers will be left pondering their own lives and how they relate.



The series places focus on Jenevier, a young woman who is caring for her dying Aunt Marlise. At the Life Celebration, following the funeral, a cursed mark is placed upon her by a twisted monarch, and her epic journey begins. Leaving her best friend, Jezreel, and the only life she knows, Jenevier makes her way to an unknown people who can show her how to break her curse and gain her freedom. What she learns is that freedom is not free and definitely not cheap.



The series’ first book, ‘Cursed by Diamonds’, is guaranteed to enthrall.



Synopsis:



How much of yourself can you sacrifice before you are no longer who you once were? Is it worth it? Is winning worth any price? Is freedom? Every curse has a blessing and every blessing has a curse. When you stand face to face with your destiny, will you be able to tell one from the other? In a world filled with darkness and hate, ignorance and fear, the only answer needed should be love and light, happiness and acceptance. Well, it should be. Good versus evil, daylight over darkness, Angels or demons...the age old epic battle rages through the universe.



One thing always rings true, love triumphs over all. But, what if a pure and loving heart unintentionally caused Angels to fall, demons to rise, and blurred the line between heaven and hell?

Jenevier owns such a heart. An innocent, unadulterated purity that is too quick to find good where none exists. Her blind trust and radiant soul could be the answer long sought, or, it could mark the end of us all. An epic journey of love and magic, curses and trials, joys and pain, Cursed by Diamonds is only the beginning. Follow this fragile maiden; thrust upon a fated path wrought with world altering decisions, as she blindly begins A Dance with Destiny. And, this little tune may change all our lives.



As the author explains, Jenevier’s life can serve as an example to all readers.



“Her story demonstrates how a single decision can alter all we know, and how every curse has a blessing and every blessing has a curse,” says Ensley, who has four other books in the works.



She continues, “This tale contains ancient Guardians, Angels, Demons, Elves, Witches, Mermaids, and everything in between. There are many realms to explore and magical people of all races to love and hate. With an open heart and a gentle soul, you will learn that sometimes our flaws are the most beautiful thing about us, and sometimes, the lives we dance through can change both people in unimaginable ways.”



Since its launch, Cursed by Diamonds has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This book is a fantastic story from beginning to end. The characters and their stories intertwined to keep you wanting more. Jenevier's pure heart, her journey and transformation all combined to touch all who came in contact with her. What will happen next? Will good triumph over evil? Cursed by Diamonds is a "must read" and I am anxiously waiting for her saga to continue!” says K. Rouse, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



With so much success on her hands, Ensley refuses to lose sight of what’s important.



“I want to create characters and a world that drags readers in, so they can immerse themselves in something they have never experienced before. To add to this, my books are told in their own individual way, each having a unique life of its own. ‘Cursed by Diamonds’ is told in a circular fashion, so that, after many twists and turns, readers surprisingly end up very near where they started,” she concludes.



‘Cursed by Diamonds’, published by CreateSpace, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/VEeLCS



The author can also be followed on Facebook: Http://www.Facebook.com/ADancewithDestiny or, check out her website: http://www.jkensley.com



About JK Ensley

JK Ensley is a native Tennessean by way of Missouri, born there and quickly ushered down South. A product of public school and private college, she spent her early twenties bouncing across the country. Fascinated by rich culture, ancient customs, and thick accents, she is compelled to drink in the many exquisite differences humanity is gifted with. A self-described, happily divorced mother of three with a stressful day job and an uber common minivan, she does little to hide her wicked wit, advanced sarcasm, and extreme shoe addiction. “At the core of me, I’m one slightly twisted, pink haired, sword wielding, invisible ninja with a laptop, an imagination, and very little me time. That’s just who I am. I’m comfortable in my skin and I love my life. Totally not kidding about the hair, the swords, or the laptop, I might have stretched it just a little with the invisible part.”