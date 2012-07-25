A Dash of Passion in Each and Every Inspection

Lethbridge, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- Established in 1996, Park Enterprises Ltd is an accredited agency currently residing in Lethbridge. Park Enterprises officially became a limited company in the summer of 1996. Each year since, the company has managed to successfully develop the business. Park Enterprises began as an electrical business but soon added supplementary areas of business such as building, plumbing, PSDS and gas. We became a fully accredited agency by 1997. The most recent addition to the business is the fire discipline aspect which was completed in 2011.



Along with a series of safety codes officers, the company has a solid team of office personnel. We currently employ 4 Building Inspectors, 3 Electrical Inspectors, 3 Plumbing, Gas and Private Sewage Inspectors, and 2 of our Safety Codes Officers are certified in the Fire discipline. Employees in the office consist of five main staff members and an administrator. Each of our inspectors brings with them a storehouse of experience and knowledge for their prospective disciplines. The company staff members show great commitment to the safety element of the work which provides the overall business with a great sense of teamwork and devotion.



Park Enterprises aim is to maintain safety at all times. Compared to other businesses, Park Enterprises maintains a top level of safety on a continual basis. With our genuine, caring and dedicated staff we treat every customer and every project as if it was our own. Our team sincerely cares about the people and families that will be living in the homes that are being built, that will be using the systems being permitted and we work with our clients to come to the most effective solution to ensure safety is being met. We pride ourselves in the distance we go to service our customers. Park Enterprises takes pride in each area of the business by conducting audits for customers in a timely manner, organizing planning permits and utility connections efficiently and offering expert advice. Expert Inspections By Genuine Staff!



As an agency, we give value to continually educate our workers. The office employees has a strong working knowledge of the industry and what is needed to start the permitting process and assist our customers every step of the way in telling them of what is needed, warnings and what move to take next. All staff and personnel are well-equipped in understanding the Quality Management Plan. The company takes time in attending seminars and classes to make the services even better. Our team feels that training and education is the first secret weapon to success and therefore will spend any time required in training employees with the various municipalities that we offer.



Relationships between the client and company are developed to ensure the process of providing safety is completed to the highest level possible. Let our trained team make your project safe and compliant!



