A Dating Site Promotes Love Online in South Africa

Centurion, Gauteng -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- It wouldn't be too far off to have people sneer when they hear that a person met his or her wife at a coffee shop. People are looking for love the way they would search information on Google only by signing up to free dating sites like Flirt Space.



Flirt Space is a place for dating South Africa territory where most users are concentrated in Cape Town, Johannesburg, and others. It is the website that is widely popular that’s getting more and more users each day and because there is no fee to join, people are just signing up to meet the love of their loves or meet new friends or to date someone casually while in town. The opportunity is just so much and the possibility of getting lucky with love is high. They even offer online dating advice through their blogs and other posts.



Looking for love is just as easy as clicking here and there with Flirt Space and their nice user interface makes it easier to go around and browse potential lovers. It is newest, most fun, and safe way to find people who could be really worth the time knowing.



This is the right place to look for that someone special because they have a matchmaking service that save people money where they can spend that cash saved to better things like a memorable dinner or a new dress or suit for the first date. People should sign up immediately because love is waiting in Flirt Space.



About Flirt Space

Flirt Space (flirtspace.co.za) is a website dedicated for South African singles who wants to meet up, date, hook up, and meet new friends in a safe and secure way online where the registration is free.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:



City: Centurion

State: Gauteng

Country: South Africa

Contact Name: Michael do Carmo

Contact Email: info@flirtspace.co.za

Complete Address: PO Box 101155, Moreleta Park, Pretoria

Zip Code: 0044

Contact Phone: 0126681660

Website: http://www.flirtspace.co.za