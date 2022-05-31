A Deep-Dive Into Construction Trends for 2022 and Beyond

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- Construction is an industry that has weathered the storm over the past few years and now there are green shoots emerging. In states such as Ohio, commercial real estate prices have reached new highs and expansion is forecast across all areas of the sector. This includes growth trends in water supply, transportation and S&WD. Of course, there have been some more challenging trends too, including the labor shortages that have affected the construction sector nationwide, as well as the supply chain issues that many industries have struggled with. Another key trend is the growth in demand for skilled construction workers - job postings are up 43%, which means that the need for workers is currently higher than the supply. This is a trend that looks set to continue for some time, as there is a mismatch between the skill sets that many workers have available and the qualification levels required. Construction activity, especially in areas such as mining in locations like Ohio, looks set to continue to grow throughout the year.



As a US construction recruiter, LVI Associates is at the heart of the changes that are taking place across the industry, especially when it comes to helping businesses to fill skills gaps. The firm's focus is on ensuring that companies responding to many of the trends mentioned above are able to strategize for future growth with the support of a resilient workforce. In addition to being a renowned construction recruiter, LVI Associates is also well known for expertise in connected areas such as renewable energy, forensics and power. The team is very well resourced, including having access to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and contacts with hiring managers globally. The creative and committed team helps to engineer solutions for every hiring need thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. That's why LVI Associates has become an obvious first choice for talented individuals and growing organizations alike.



LVI Associates is embedded as a construction recruiter in the USA with a network that covers the entire country. This includes most major hubs, from New York, to Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The team in the USA is also part of a worldwide workforce of more than a thousand people. Plus, LVI Associates is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The focus on great people that LVI Associates channels for clients is something this construction recruiter really values internally too - that's why the firm invests heavily in its own people. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via the firm today, including Supervising Mechanical Engineer, Senior Electrical Engineer and Vice President of Construction.



Commenting on the growth of the engineering sector, Ben Stedman, Director at LVI Associates, comments. "The recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will provide unprecedented funding for energy and infrastructure projects across the U.S. From renewable energy infrastructure to creating safer roadways, this investment will help strengthen the foundations of our communities." He adds, "Having the right talent in place will be critical for firms to delivery these new projects, and the LVI Associates team is ready to support our clients in securing top engineering and infrastructure professionals."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.