A Derby City Centre Photography Studio Used Their Social Media Account, Facebook, to Appeal to Their Audience for a Wedding Dress After a Bride-to-Be Was Left Stranded Without Anything to Wear for Her Wedding

Derby, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Firefly Photography, on Friargate in Derby City Centre, met Daniela Robinson through a job interview and were horrified to hear that, due a situation out of Daniela’s control, she had been left with no money to pay for a wedding dress just seven days before her big day. Firefly put out a plea, on their Facebook page ‘Firefly Photography Studios’. Twenty four hours later the status had been shared 30 times and Daniela had over ten wedding dresses to choose from.



‘The response was overwhelming. We were only hoping for one dress and Daniela had over ten to choose from. People had responded from Derby, Nottingham and even Leeds!’ James Corbett, Managing Director, said.



‘I had an amazing day and without James’ and Tracy’s help my day wouldn’t have been the same.’ said Daniela.



Daniela settled for a dress which belonged to Tracy, a member of the Ann Summers party team, who Firefly support through their Corporate Partner Scheme. ‘When Danni said she chose mine I was quite shocked as there were so many offers already.’ Explained Tracy. ‘When Danni asked me and my husband to attend it felt right and we also arrived early so I could do her hair and help her into the dress. For me seeing this beautiful lady wearing my dress made me extremely proud.’



‘We meet so many people through our work at the studio and it was lovely that the dress Daniela chose also belonged to a company that we support through our Corporate Partner Scheme’ explained James. ‘Daniela and her new husband, Mark, obviously had a lovely wedding day in the Derbyshire Dales.’



Daniela went on to say ‘Tracy and Firefly really have made our wedding special and we will never forget it. We had a lovely day.’



About Firefly Photography

Here at Firefly Photography we boast a team of highly creative individuals, each with their own area of expertise. Under the guidance of owner and head photographer James Corbett, the Firefly team strives to provide a truly unique and personal experience.



Our skilled team of stylists, consultants, photographers and digital artists each play their own part in making your time with us an experience you’ll never forget.



Since we opened the doors of our first family portrait studio to the public in 2007, Firefly has blossomed into a thriving business, offering a wide range of photographic services.



As we strive to keep ahead of current trends & styles, we invite you to come and visit us in our studios, situated at the heart of Derby’s historic Cathedral Quarter.



For more information, contact…



http://www.fireflyphotography.co.uk/

Firefly Photography

107 Heritage Gate

Friargate

Derby, DE1 1NU

tel: 01332 341 300

email: info@firefly-photography.co.uk