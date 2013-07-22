A Different Kind of Safari: Uplifting Children's Book, Inspired by Real-Life Adventure, Empowers Young Readers to Accept Life's Challenges

Williston, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- While on Safari in Africa during 2001, Helen Hipp and her young family witnessed something few get to see – a pink hippo. Separated from the pod and barely tolerated due to her differences, Hipp’s son Ray felt an instant affinity to the hippo he’d now named ‘Rosie’.



Inspired by the effect Rosie’s place within the pod had on Ray, who has special needs and has experienced his own challenges with acceptance, Hipp decided to share their story with the world. ‘A Different Kind of Safari’ is now resonating with young readers from coast to coast.



Synopsis:



What do you need to feel happy about being different? Based loosely on real life experiences, this heartwarming and powerful book illustrates how self-awareness, and courage help a young boy named Raymond learn the difference between seeing things as they appear to be and seeing things as they are. Feeling "different and lonely" Raymond befriends a hippo while on Safari in Africa. Unlike other grey hippos, this hippo is pink.



Ray is soon carried into a world beyond labels and challenging assumptions. You will never guess what happens next!



As the author explains, her book can be utilized in a myriad of situations.



“The book is intended for parents, caregivers, teachers and children who may have felt at some point in their life that they were different from their peers, or not a conventional and acceptable member of mainstream society. Based loosely on real life experiences, it is a creative and fun teaching tool for children and their parents,” says Hipp, a renowned certified life coach.



Continuing, “The real-life story has had a dramatic and positive affect on my son. Rather than letting fears determine his future, Ray has taken hold of the life he wanted for himself. Healthy, independent and living in Vermont, Ray no longer seeing what he is not, he is happy with himself and his life. Hooray for Rosie!”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews



“A timeless book that will speak to everyone. To be enjoyed over and over again! A fun, yet very thought provoking story for all ages. If books had a satisfaction guarantee, this one would be on the top of the list,” says Adden B. Chrystie, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Sheri Gates, activities therapist at the Fletcher Allen Hospital, was equally as impressed. She adds, “An inspiration to all children looking for a place in this world,”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘A Different Kind of Safari’, published by WithinU Life Coaching, is available now: http://amzn.to/15p0HE9



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://adifferentkindofsafari.com



Book trailer: http://youtu.be/5vd_sH64kt0



About the Author: Helen Hipp

Helen Hipp is the mother of special needs child on the autistic spectrum. Throughout her son’s life, she dealt with not only his life challenges, but the challenges a parent goes through to get social services in place, and an education at public school where special education children are the minority. “There are a lot of challenges and issues shared amongst children and adults around self–acceptance,” Hipp said. “It’s important to be reminded of that and to learn that for ourselves. "Find out what you can learn from Rosie the pink hippo, and how you can share those lessons with the children in your life as this popular children’s book puts into words the essence of Helen’s teachings—addressing the many questions life asks by offering up lighthearted, ever-changing perspectives that transform personal challenges into opportunities.



Helen Hipp’s experience raising a special needs child led her to an M.A. in clinical psychology and certification as a life coach. She wrote A Different Kind of Safari as a teaching tool for her adult and younger aged clients.