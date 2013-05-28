A Different Time: Compelling Memoir Offers Insight Into 'Innocent' Days of Yesteryear

Ellicott City, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- While the 21st century provides an abundance of cutting-edge technology and opportunity, many look back on days gone by with nothing but fondness. In a powerful and vivid new memoir from Maryland’s George Ki Kron, a bygone era is remembered in all of its innocent glory.



‘A Different Time’ strikes a stark contact between the world the author grew up in, and the one he lives in today.



Synopsis:



Growing up on a small farm in central Connecticut before World War II brings memories flooding back of simple things like Gramp carefully shaving with his so sharp straight razor. Sink baths. Sliding downhill in a baby's bathtub. Bib overalls. Uncle Henry getting in trouble. Miss Kelly ruling over the 2nd grade. Mom reading "Bambi" to us boys snuggled in our beds.



A walk in the woods that ends at Ferndale Dairy for ice cream. A swift ride on the Double Ripper. Making root beer. Then there are other times that were harder to understand. The destructive hurricane of 1938 that slams Connecticut without warning. The sudden declaration of war. The great Hartford circus fire. It was all part of growing up in a different time.



As the author explains, he wants current and future generations to be able to look and back and imagine how life was for their own families.



“These days it appears everyone is looking forward to the future, while often forgetting the past. Last century was a wonderful time that millions speak very fondly of. I want its stories to be preserved so they can be enjoyed will into the future,” says the author.



Continuing, “Unless people commit their memories to paper, they’ll be lost forever.



With the book’s interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘A Different Time’, published by AuthorHouse, is available now:

Hardcover copies can be purchased from Amazon and Barnes & Noble



Excerpt: When the grandkids look at me they see an oldster, yet I do not feel particularly old. I find it hard to believe that so much time has passed that none of my grandghildren, much less my children have ever seen a bus token, ridden in a rumble seat, smoked corn silk in a homemade corncob pipe, slid down a snowpacked dirt road, picked a chicken, taken a sink bath, or had a dose of COD LIVER OIL. Let me (Poogie) tell you about those "different times."



About the Author

George Kron was born in New Haven, Connecticut in 1933. He spent his formative years on a small farm in Kensington, Connecticut, with his grandfather, grandmother, mother, father, and two brothers. He is a graduate of Towson State University in Towson, Maryland, and a graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature. George is married to Shirley Stanley. They have five children, fifteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. (In other words, he’s pretty old.)