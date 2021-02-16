A Disabled US Veteran Launches Kickstarter Campaign for an Alternative Funeral Method

Mooresville, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- 4U2C Last Ride is an American company founded by a disabled US Army veteran Scott Stein. The company aims to purchase a Motorcycle Hearse and make it available for use through either the funeral home or for rent across Indiana and surrounding states. To achieve this objective, Scott has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and he is welcoming generous support and backing.



In addition to purchasing a motorcycle hearse, the company also plans to open a complete apparel line including men's and women's T-Shirts, biker patches, hoodies, beanies, tank tops, and hats. Scott aims to launch the 4U2C Last Ride business in every state of the United States, and he is welcoming everyone, especially the motorcycle enthusiasts for their generous support in this campaign.



"Our goal is to provide a method for you to pay tribute to your loved one and their service to our country, their passion for riding motorcycles, and to the life they lived here." Said Scott Stein, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to Scott, his team has already identified the hearse that they want to use, and it is designed for the transporting of caskets to urns and providing the last ride to the loved ones in a fitting and respectful manner.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at www.kickstarter.com/projects/4u2clastride/for-you-to-see-my-last-ride-an-alternative-funeral-coach and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 26,900 and Scott is offering a wide range of rewards with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



4U2C Last Ride is an inspiring new company founded by a disabled US Army Veteran, Scott Stein. The company offers a motorcycle themed alternative funeral for those who had love and passion for bikes during their lifetime. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter, and Scott is welcoming generous community support and backing.



Contact Person: Scott Stein

Company: 4u2c Last Ride

City: Mooresville

State: Indiana

Country: United States

Phone: 3176173957

Email: scott@4u2clr.com

Website: www.4u2clastride.com