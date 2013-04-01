A Downloadable Digital Box of Tricks with Irfanview

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- IrfanView is a one of a kind freeware/shareware image viewer especially made for computers running on any Microsoft Windows. It can view, edit, convert image files as well as play audio and video files. One of the major advantages of this unique application is its notable small size. Bigger is better isn't always the case for most applications.



A single IrfanView download can create slide shows with an optional mp3 video. It can also create screen savers to liven up computer screens. The image viewer can open video clips and image files in sequence. Pictures and screen savers created by users can also be converted as standalone images which can be saved in the computer.



Lately, with all the latest gadgets and the fast development of technology, the number of pictures taken by a single person probably increased by, give or take five times more. So with that said, one of the coolest feature especially for the picture takers, would be the image editing tool. IrfanView's image editing tool includes basic features such as crop, rotate and resize.



Through editing, the images' tint, contrast and brightness can be adjusted including manually or automatically changing the gamma levels. The batch processing feature enables users to apply changes on multiple images. Another amazing feature is that IrfanView can direct active images to open in external graphics editor such as Adobe Photoshop.



About IrfanView

Created by Irfan Skiljan, a 32 year old Bosnian born Skiljan who graduated from the Vienna University of Technology, IrfanView aims to be simple for beginners and powerful for professional users. IrfanView is provided to non-commercial users as a freeware. Users intending to use this application for commercial purposes are welcome to register and purchase. Further information regarding the whole order process can be found on the product's website. Potential clients needing to get in touch with the company for further inquiry are provided with the contact information below.



