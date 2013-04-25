'A DRAGSTER'S DREAM' - New Film on Kickstarter.com

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Jean-Daniel Bloesch is an independent filmmaker, originally from Switzerland, now living in Hagerstown, MD. He has been producing and directing documentaries for many years. His films won a number of awards and grants. In the US, his feature-length documentary DANCE OF TEARS won a Golden Gate Award for Best Network Documentary at the San Francisco International Film Festival.



Two years ago, while driving on Route 40 near Boonsboro, Maryland, his attention was drawn to the resounding roars of engines and plumes of smoke rising from the ground.



Swerving off the main road to get a closer look… he came upon the Mason Dixon Dragway.



He immediately saw the kind of raw material there for a documentary about drag racing – which isn't just a sport, but also an entrenched piece of Americana. The idea was welcomed by Elmer Wachter – the owner of the racing track – and a crowd of amazingly interesting and friendly racers.



The film will not only illustrate the most harrowing moments experienced by drag racers. It will also go behind the scenes, into the private lives of the heroes of this mechanical circus. The racers’ appetite for exploits and their love of the challenge - their disappointments and failures as well - are shared and lived through their personal anecdotes, punctuating the film, and forming a gallery of vivid, dedicated portraits against the backdrop of the most spectacular views of drag races from dawn to night.



Filming began in the spring of 2011, and continued through December 2012. The project is now in its post-production phase. Providing the fundraising goals for the last phase are reached, the finished one-hour film is scheduled to be available for distribution in the summer-fall of 2013.



Jean-Daniel Bloesch is now seeking support for the completion of this documentary. That is why he just launched the project on kickstarter.com.



Kickstarter is the most powerful viewer-empowered fundraising – or crowd-funding - platform on the web. For both project originators and the supporters, participating in a promising challenge is a win-win opportunity.



As compensation for support – based on the amounts pledged - individuals will receive a range of valuable rewards, from their names listed in the film credits, a poster of the movie, a DVD or a Blu-ray disc, a "Dragster's Dream" T-shirt, a personal invitation for two to the premiere, full-season free entry passes for families of four for spectators, or even full-season free entry passes to Mason Dixon Dragway for racers.



For backers, there is no risk at all, because Kickstarter operates on an all-or-nothing funding model where projects must be fully funded — e.g. pledges must reach the targeted total amount officially displayed on the Kickstarter project page. If the goal is not reached by the target date, all existing pledges will be cancelled and no credit cards will be charged.



More info is available on http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1830623569/a-dragsters-dream