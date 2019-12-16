A European Inspired Cidery in America Launches Kickstarter Campaign!

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- Waldschanke Ciders + Coffeehaus is a European inspired cidery that aims to add a morning coffee shop to the United States. The family owned and operated business has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for the development of this new coffee place where visitors can sit, sip and relax. In the evening, this Waldschänke Coffeehaus will serve as a cidery and in the morning, it will serve as a coffee spot.



"It has taken us nearly 1.5 years to get our business up and running, and we need your support to continue our century old Swiss tradition." Said the spokesperson of Waldschänke Coffeehaus, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. This amazing new spot will be opening in Denver, Colorado, which is relatively new to the culture of cider.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/waldschanke/waldschanke-ciders-coffeehaus and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. All funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the operations of this spot and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 12,000. The family owned business is also offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States and more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Waldschänke Coffeehaus

Waldschänke Coffeehaus is a European inspired emerging cidery and morning coffee spot in Denver, Colorado. The emerging family-owned and operated company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for its operations and it is welcoming generous pledges and donations.



Contact:



Contact Person: John Dufresne

Company: Waldschanke Ciders

City: Denver

State: Colorado

Country: United States

Phone: 3038851380

Email: john@waldschankeciders.com

Website: www.waldschankeciders.com