A. Farber & Partners, Inc. Offers R Plan for Debt Elimination

Toronto, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- With the extensive coverage in the news media about the high level of indebtedness of Canadians, debt management and identifying solutions to problems is becoming increasingly important. To that end, A.Farber & Partners Inc. (afarber.com) has helped Canadians deal with their consumer debt problems for over 30 years by either significantly reducing or eliminating their debt load.



In addition to debt counseling for individuals and families, where the pros and cons of such options like consumer proposals, bankruptcy and consolidation loans are clearly explained, A. Farber & Partners Inc. is now also offering their own signature R Plan, a three step approach to eliminating accumulated debt and rebuilding a solid financial future. According to Canadian consumer credit and debt statistics, as of the fourth quarter of 2013 non-mortgage consumer debt in Canada totaled more than $508 billion, indicating significant need for consumer counseling and overall debt reduction among citizens.



"When someone makes an appointment with Farber & Partners, he will sit down with one of our highly qualified financial counselors and we will show him how to stop the creditors and phone calls, and how to rebuild his financial life," said partner Jeremy Kroll. "We understand the emotional burden of distress that comes when people find themselves overwhelmed by debt. We're licensed by the government to provide these services and have helped over 50,000 Canadians reach a satisfactory resolutions to their difficulties with debt. We understand the intricacies that occur where financial problems are concerned and can offer real, solid help to our clients whether they're single, married, widowed or divorced. We become our clients' support system as they take the necessary steps to settle their debt issues once and for all. Every member of the A. Farber & Partners' team is committed to helping every client rebuild a viable financial future." The company also offers credit counseling and debt negotiation and settlement services.



With Farber & Partners' R Plan which revolves around the three R's - review, relief and rebuild - debtors will participate in one on one meetings with a qualified debt specialist who will review and evaluate their situation, explain all relevant and available options in simple, understandable language, and determine the most workable solution. Next, they will take measures to provide the client with relief from the harassment of collection attempts: asset, wage and bank account seizures, harassing phone calls as well as lawsuits. Finally, clients are taught how to rebuild their financial lives, including credit ratings, and their peace of mind is restored.



About A. Farber & Partners Inc.

For over 30 years, A.Farber & Partners Inc. has been providing Canadians with debt relief and counseling. As one of Canada's leading licensed and independent bankruptcy trustees, the firm offers over 120 experienced counselors in over 30 locations across Ontario.



Website: http://www.afarber.com