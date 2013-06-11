A Fast, Simple Way to Cash out Bitcoin to Paypal: Exchange Service KoukanExchange.com Enables Anyone to Exchange Bitcoins for MoneyPak Codes Quickly and Securely

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- In April 2013 http://KoukanExchange.com was founded by Brian Anders: a fast automated service enabling anyone to easily sell their Bitcoins’ in exchange for MoneyPak codes. MoneyPaks can be used to fund a PayPal account without the risk of chargebacks which often plague Bitcoiners selling BTC for Paypal directly to buyers. Bitcoins exchanged at Koukan Exchange can also be used to fund prepaid MoneyPak cards directly.



Koukan Exchange’s system has the http://KoukanExchange.com ability to send the MoneyPak code automatically after the Bitcoin payment has been confirmed 3 times (which usually takes 15-30 minutes depending on the Bitcoin network). This makes selling Bitcoins via Koukan Exchange one of the fastest methods for Bitcoiners to cash out into fiat available. Bitcoins can be exchanged for MoneyPaks ranging in value from 50 USD to 500 USD and the BTC to USD exchange rate is pulled live from blockchain.info.



The exchange is fully anonymous, fast, and features low transaction fees of 7% on top of the blockchain.info exchange rate. Even if the customer does not cash out their MoneyPak into Paypal without the risks of chargebacks – hundreds of merchants currently accept MoneyPaks, and the full list is available at http://moneypak.com/whoaccepts.aspx. For example Bitcoiners can pay their Dish monthly bill, or MetroPCS bill. Koukan Exchange always has a large reserve of MoneyPaks on hand to ensure a smooth transaction for their customers and online support staff are also on hand to help resolve any issues quickly and professionally.



Koukan Exchange is a fast, automated way for Bitcoiners to cash out into Paypal without the fear of chargebacks which are normally associated with Bitcoin to Paypal transactions. As the number of options for buying into and cashing out of the Bitcoin ecosystem continue to grow, a professional service like Koukan Exchange is an important part of this process – as one of the fastest and easiest ways for anyone to convert their Bitcoins into MoneyPaks and Paypal, worldwide.



To see the benefits of Koukan Exchange for yourself go to: http://KoukanExchange.com