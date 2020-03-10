A French Video Publisher Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Celebrate the 21st Anniversary of the Mystery Men!

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- 21 years ago, Mystery Men was released. This 1999 American superhero comedy film was directed by Kinka Usher, written by Neil Cuthbert, based on comics by Bob Burden. It starred Ben Stiller, Geoffrey Rush, William H. Macy, Hank Azaria, Paul Reubens and Tom Waits. The movie dropped a the box-office, but the number of its fans worldwide grew over the years. For its 21st anniversary, L'Atelier d'images, a renowned French video publisher is celebrating the movie by releasing its Mystery Men Destiny Edition.



This edition includes a Blu-ray & DVD steelbook combo with a beautiful original artwork by talented artist Paul Shipper, an exclusive artbook and an exclusive Maxi Single with the original song from the movie, All Star by Smash Mouth. And there's more : the Sphinx Fortune Cookies, The Spleen Whoopee Cushion, the Mystery Men Minifigures, and many other pledges.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:



www.kickstarter.com/projects/993658019/mystery-men-destiny-edition and the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of EUR 6000. Moreover, the creators of this project are offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping.



About L'Atelier d'images

L'Atelier d'images is a French video publisher founded in 2006 and has released many cult movies, such as The Evil Dead trilogy, John Caprenter's Big Trouble in Little China or Milos Forman's Ragtime.



