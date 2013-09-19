A Fresh and Clutter-Free Office Made Easy with Office Cleaning Scranton

Dunmore, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Office Cleaning Scranton offers a 30-day risk free trial for their janitorial services. The Office Pros janitorial services Scranton keeps your office clutter-free, fresh and a comfortable place to work at.



Office Cleaning Stranton offers the following services:

- Dust office furniture, computers and telephones.

- Clean and empty trash containers, replace liners and place them in their designated areas.

- Keep your flooring clean by scrubbing your office floors, tiles and grouts. Office Cleaning Scranton also cleans and refinishes textured or rubberized flooring.

- Polish, clean, sanitize and disinfect kitchen and bathrooms. This includes the sink, counter tops, appliance exteriors, tables and floors as well as bathroom sinks, toilets, urinals, partitions and doors.

- Office Pros also offer carpet cleaning services such as spot removal and hot water cleaning. Their carpet cleaning Scranton services also include vacuuming carpet flooring and upholstered seats.



Office Pros can take care of all your cleaning needs. Your office floor needs to be clean to protect it from damage due to stubborn stains and dirt. Your carpet and rubberized flooring also needs extra care for them to last longer and stay fresh and looking new for a long time.



About Office Cleaning Scranton

Office Cleaning Scranton is your one-stop shop in cleaning and janitorial services. Office Pros offer carpet cleaning and floor care, floor waxing and stripping, grout and tile cleaning, sanitation and disinfection, general cleaning and janitorial services. Office pros have established a good reputation in this business and they have well-trained staff that gives attention to the smallest of details. That is why Office Pros offer a 30 day, 100% guaranteed free trial. They know how well they perform.



You may request a quote at theofficepros@ibox.com or call 570-309-0897 for more information. Office Pros office is located at 201 S Blakely St. # 348 Dunmore PA 18512.