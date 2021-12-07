A Fresh Approach to Golf at the Hertsmere (Formerly Radlett Park Golf Club)

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2021 -- This week marks the start of a new era of golf in Hertfordshire and North West London with the unveiling of a new website, a new name and look, and a new approach to golf. The golf course formerly known as Radlett Park Golf Club has been renamed The Hertsmere to reflect a fresh approach to golf and a wider geographical reach.



Emerging from the Covid 19 pandemic and rebranded as The Hertsmere, the course and its facilities have undergone a significant transformation. Moving away from the traditional membership model to an exciting new era of great quality family golf, the rebranding marks a determination to create a centre of golfing excellence as well as a facility that makes a positive contribution to the community and the surrounding area.



With community, family, and wellbeing at the heart of what The Hertsmere represents, it now provides the ultimate in accessibility with pay and play golf, and a range of inclusive golf academies fully accessible to everyone, regardless of ability or budget.



The launch of the new website coincides with the first part of a major overhaul of the golfing facilities at The Hertsmere which includes a refurbished driving range with 26 bays all equipped with state of the art Toptracer camera based technology to track the flight of your golf ball. These refurbished facilities will open to the public on Wednesday 1st December. Visitors can book a tee time or a driving range bay using the new website.



In the new year, The Hertsmere will also be opening a new Srixon Centre of Excellence which will include technology-driven custom fitting for both clubs and golf balls using a GC Quad Launch Monitor and FSX golf simulator software. Golfers will also be able to take advantage of a full suite of Golf Academy programmes or 1:2:1 tuition with a PGA qualified professional.



The Hertsmere will also be unveiling an exciting new Café Bar and menu after Easter in the Club House and a new and a contemporary Food Shack in the driving range.



General Manager Chris Myers explains the vision behind the new look at The Hertsmere:



"With the Radlett Park Golf Club coming under new ownership in December 2020, it was decided to move the business model to a more inclusive offering in order to embrace the drive by golf's governing bodies to attract more people to the game.



Most golfers would have had a historical connection to the traditional members' club model, of which there are many available in the surrounding area, but we felt there is a market to offer a multi-faceted, high class facility to those who, for whatever reason, might not benefit from a traditional members' club offering.



We reopened following lockdown at the end of March 2021 in the guise of 'Pay and Play' with bookings for your tee time online. We have been astonished at the unprecedented demand for our model throughout our first season under new ownership. Given that success we are now delighted to be relaunching the business under its new inclusive name 'The Hertsmere' which allows us to encompass our other new offerings.



Whilst our golf facilities are clearly our primary product, we have consciously removed the words Golf and Club from our new name because we want the general public, not only golfers, to know that they are welcome to come along and experience our facilities within the beautiful surrounds of rural Hertfordshire. In a nutshell we want our facilities to become a family friendly destination for all to enjoy."



You can find out more about the new facilities or book a tee time or driving range bay at www.thehertsmere.co.uk



For more information, please contact: Chris Myers, General Manager The Hertsmere



Srixon Centre of Excellence

The data generated by the GC Quad Launch Monitor and FSX golf simulator software in the Srixon Centre of Excellence can be used for coaching sessions, gap analysis, distance control and club optimisation. The state-of-the-art golf simulator will mean visitors can practice playing their own Open Championship, PGA or Ryder Cup competition and try their hand at 30 of the world's top courses including St Andrews Old Course, Carnoustie, Merion Golf Club, Real Club Valderama, Royal Birkdale and Wentworth West.



New café bar experience

With its views across the course, the new café bar opening after Easter 2022 will focus on using locally sourced ingredients and producers and will include a craft beer and cocktail bar.



Fresh air and sustainability

Visitors will also be able to enjoy the network of footpaths and trails across the 180 acres of countryside owned by The Hertsmere.



The team at The Hertsmere are also working hard towards achieving and then surpassing the Golf Environment Organisation's (GEO) Voluntary Sustainability Standards for Golf. The aim is to develop an environment that has a positive impact on local wildlife and supports the wellbeing of our community.