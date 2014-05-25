A Fundraiser for Change That Witnessed Many Philanthropists from All Across the World

Abu Dhabi, AE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2014 -- “Giving is a virtue and the highest level of living for any philanthropist who has made giving a habit. There are more blessings in giving than receiving and all of us have at some point in our lives experienced the urge to reach out to someone who is in need of our help and made a difference in their lives through our support and encouragement. One’s true wealth and success is not measured by the earthly treasures acquired during his lifetime but rather the good he does in this world.” Said a spokesperson of Food For Change.



Under the patronage of Princess Arwa Al Qassimi, the Food for Change (FfC) was a fundraising event organized by Bangalore Cares that presented a golden opportunity to people to express their love and care for the unfortunate in the society through the noble act of giving. This was a fundraiser where philanthropists from all parts of the world took part and appreciated the approach.



The guests reveled in the joy of being part of a social change with their small individual or corporate contributions of Rs.5000 towards this worthy cause of choice. A hundred percent of all donations were channeled to the organization of the donor’s choice. All the funds that were raised were given to NGOs to fund their programs which were geared towards educating children, providing shelter to the elderly, subsidizing medical costs for poor patients, rehabilitating mentally ill homeless women and reaching out to more underprivileged people.



The event provided a vital platform for NGOs to raise funds and indeed, they were the main beneficiaries of the day. In total, 37 NGOs registered for free and amazingly, they raised Rs 22.37 lakh from donations. The NGOs collected at least Rs.5000 from 389 individuals who donated towards this worthy cause. Companies also came forth to participate and contributed a total of Rs.21 lakh that formed part of the Rs.43.37 lakh contributed.