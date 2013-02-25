A Generous Giveaway with the Launch of Banc De Binary's New Website

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- Banc de Binary, one of the leading companies in the binary options trading, recently announced that their revamped website will come with a “worth-remembering” giveaway. The one-of-a-kind offer is also customer-centric as the money will be awarded to a trader who provides valuable feedback about the site through a Twitter account.



The winner, who will be chosen at random, will be awarded with a great sum. The awarded account holder has the option to invest the money in an existing or a new trading account. The last day of entries is on the 7th of May.



Banc de Binary’s growth has the lead the firm to revamp their existing website to provide enhanced trading experience, improving their binary options trading services. Jack Caine, vice president of Technologies at Banc de Binary, said a significant need in customers pushed the decision for a better website.He added that priority is given to customers at Banc de Binary and that the revamped site is the brainchild of the software developers, graphic specialists, and writers who toiled in the past quarter.Binary brokers and customers will find that there are significant improvements in the user-interface along with the value of information that has been provided.The site according to Caine, received tons of positive feedbacks and he hopes that the customers of Banc de Binary will ceaselessly benefit from the revamped site.



The firm whilst enjoying their international success, has recently been awarded from the World Finance as an exceptional trading platform.Looking back in 2008, a financial predicament crippled the industry, the binary options trading market continued to grow at a considerable rate.The growth and expansion of the market also pushed the trading firms to upgrade their financial services constantly.Users can try out the new revamped site through binary options demo account which is free of charge. If a person wants to refer the website, they can always log on to: http://www.binaryoptionsbrokers1.com/



