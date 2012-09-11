A Glance at Olumogba's Achievements - Entrepreneurial and Sport

Mississauga, Southern Ontario -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Olusola Richard Olumogba is a Sports Professional and Entrepreneur who attended the University of Western Ontario and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Media Studies. While growing up in Houston,Texas, Olusola found himself beginning his deep involvement with the game of football, a large part of southern culture and school life. He remained in Texas until the age of 15 when his family once again relocated, this time to Brampton, Ontario. Olusola completed his secondary education in the Peel region, another area focused heavily on high school athletics. He played football, basketball and ran track during his high school years.



After completing high school in Ontario, Olusola sought athletic scholarships in the US. He was recruited by numerous Division 1AA schools such as Howard, University of Massachusetts, Hampton, Grambling State, Delaware State, and Georgetown but selected to attend Austin Peay State University on a partial scholarship due to being academically ineligible by the NCAA Clearinghouse. Olusola decided to return to Canada to complete his University and has been playing football with the Western University Mustangs. During his final year, Olusola decided to continue pursuing his dream of playing professional football and getting involved in the business aspect of the game. By the age of 25 Olusola became an agent but also realized he can impact the industry in a greater way through his business InstantScouting.



Olusola concluded that in order to have a career that he would truly love he would need to combine his love for the game of football as well as his education. With guidance from established football and business professionals, Olusola created InstantScouting, a global scouting service for aspiring pro football athletes that connects them with coaches in leagues ranging from the NFL, CFL, Arena leagues and European teams. With his experience with football and the process and difficulties surrounding the journey to the pros, Olusola understands the importance of a business such as InstantScouting.



For more details please visit http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6o_IT3Y0zM