A Good Day, for a Bad Back: Land of Beds Team Up with McTimoney Chiropractor

In 2012, British businesses lost an estimated 4.9 million work days through work-related back pain. Bad backs now account for the 2nd largest reason for long-term absence from work. A survey carried out by the British Chiropractic Association showed that of those experiencing back pain, 27% of women and 24% of men said that their pain was brought on during a night’s so-called “rest”. As we spend around a third of our lives in bed, it really pays to get the right one.



This month a family-run bed retailer with over 40 years’ experience is looking to educate the local community on what is the best bed for them. The company prides itself as providing expert advice with an aim to help people get a great night’s sleep.



Therefore, on Saturday 20th July, chiropractor Gillian Smith (BSc MMCA) will be joining the team at Land of Beds in their flagship showroom in Helsby, Cheshire, for a drop in session aimed at providing tailored advice to help customers get a great night’s sleep. There will be over 70 showroom models on display for you to try out and the team are confident that together they can help you find the right fit.



Company director, Mike Murray,said: “This is a unique opportunity for the local community, especially those experiencing sleep or back problems. Choosing the right bed can minimise those factors leading to, or aggravating, current back pain. The professional, specialist advice of a chiropractor gives us a fantastic wealth of knowledge to help us, help you!”



Land of Beds have recently been awarded Independent Bed Retailer of the Year by the National Bed Federation and are constantly looking for ways to further aid customers to get that all-important 8 hours of peaceful sleep each night.



Mr Murray, added: “We feel that by teaming up with Gillian we are vastly expanding our knowledge to provide the very best advice in the industry – so anyone considering a new bed should definitely come and speak to us first.”



