"A Grade Stuff" Announces Commencement of Operations

Rajagiriya, Sri lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- A Grade Stuff, a Sri Lanka based company, today opened doors for clients across the country of Sri Lanka. The company provides best quality ‘A Grade’ replicas of famous brands in the market. Speaking on the occasion, Alley, the representative of the company said, “We have launched our new website to offer best replicas of famous watches (AGradeStuff.com) and sunglasses. You get the best shopping experience right from the comfort of your home.” He further added, “Our site is user friendly and people can get the lowest deals online here. Our experts are always ready to help you at any time. You can reach us by calling on our hotline numbers, e-mail and visiting our website.”



According to the sources, the website offers replicas of some of the well known and reputed brands such as Tissot (AGradeStuff.com), Tag Heuer (AGradeStuff.com), Rolex (AGradeStuff.com) and Omego (AGradeStuff.com) among others. One can use the watches as gifting options amongst Sri Lankans who love out of the country stuffs.



AGradeStuff.com only delivers to Sri Lanka in present times. The company uses trustworthy courier services to make sure that the goods arrive at the place safely. The deliveries take place within three to five working days. Company is also planning to provide many more products and replicas of a wide range of different brands from across the globe in times to come. When contacted, Sanath an executive from the company confirmed, “Yes we are planning to offer much more to our clients. Our plan is to develop beyond the limits and offer a wide range of brands and products to choose from.” He further added, “A Grade Stuff would help lower and middle division of the market by fulfilling their wish to wear branded items without spending too much money on the same.”



About A Grade Stuff

A Grade Stuff is a Sri Lanka based company that offers replicas of famous brands in the market.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Abdul Rahman

Contact Number: +94729283638

Email id: admin@agradestuff.com

Website: http://www.agradestuff.com

Address: 563/1A, Sarasavi Mawatha, Nawala Road, Rajagiriya.