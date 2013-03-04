Marlboro, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- A+ Group is announcing the launch of its new website for A+ Worldwide, http://aplusworldwide.net/. Although the division of A+ Group has been up and running for the last few months; the website was launched on Feb 22, 2013.



A+ Worldwide, a division of A+ Group, specializes in importing services ranging from product sourcing, factory audits, negotiating, communication, purchasing, quality control and logistics. The website will elaborate the details of each service and describe the products that A+ Worldwide specializes in.



A+ Group has been in business for 21 years and although it’s been conducting importing services for years, the new division launches a focus for manufacturers that have specific or a la carte needs. A+ Worldwide has the infrastructure and experience to deliver low cost manufacturing, on time, while meeting the standards businesses expect. Their mainland China office staff is all Chinese and speaks the native tongue as well as speaking fluent English. They have a minimum of 3 years of experience in exporting and meeting North American and European standards and eliminate the issues that occur with factory direct importing.



The website is both informative and interactive but A+ Worldwide believes they can best meet customers’ needs by speaking to them directly and they have a team of experienced representatives ready to discuss their services and how they can help customers.



About A+ Worldwide

A+ Worldwide is part of the A+ Group who are specialists in importing services. The group has been established for over 21 years and the new division will concentrate on customers who have custom requirements. For more information visit http://aplusworldwide.net/ or call 732 866 9111