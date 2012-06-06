A Growing Number of People Take a Shine to Investing in Junk Silver With Help from PriceOfSilver.org

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- Global economies are still reeling after the recent financial crisis. Central banks worldwide are keeping interest rates very low, and they are likely to stay that way for quite some time. Because lower interest rates mean higher inflation, traditional investments such as stocks, bonds and even cash will lose value as the years go by, even if the actual prices remain the same.



For this reason, many investors are now starting to invest in precious metals like silver, which keep their value over time despite inflation. Studies have shown that, even taking into consideration increased inflation rates, silver has largely maintained its value. This means that a barrel of oil, for example, could be purchased with the same amount of silver bouillon no matter what the decade. Whether the purchase took place today or 50 years ago, the buyer would still hand over the same amount of silver.



The price of silver has been rising as investors begin to realize that it can provide the ultimate solution for protecting assets against inflation. Even average people outside of the finance world are exploring their options and discovering that investing in silver is easy. In fact, they are getting started with silver investing at little to no cost.



The key to low-cost investment is investing in junk silver — old US and Canadian coins containing a percentage of silver at a low cost — and a website called Price of Silver is now providing potential investors with all the information they need on junk silver.



“Investing in Junk Silver is so easy that just about anyone can do it. In addition, it is a lot of fun, and you never know when you might pick up a bag or a lot of junk silver coins, go through them, and come up with one that’s worth money to a collector. If you have children, grandchildren, nieces or nephews, then working with them on junk silver is a good way to open up those important conversations about money that can create good fiscal habits for life. While most hobbies cost money, this is one pastime that can actually help you make money instead of spending it!” proclaims Price of Silver.



On the website, potential investors can discover a whole host of quality editorial content. Topics covered include all the essentials of investing in silver, silver bullion and coins, junk silver coins, silver ETFs, digital silver and silver certificates. They will find the answers to questions about why, how and when to invest in these different types of silver products. They will also have access to up-to-date silver price charts in order to develop and monitor their investment strategies.



