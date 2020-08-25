A Guaranteed Service to Remove QuickBooks' Multi-Currency Settings and Convert to a Single Currency

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- The Multicurrency feature in QuickBooks is used when selling products and services to customers or buy products and services from vendors whose base currency is different from the home currency.



If transactions do not need to be recorded in multiple currencies, it is said, the feature should not be turned because once turned on, cannot be turned off.



Moreover, the multicurrency feature in QuickBooks Online does not support customer- or currency-specific pricing. Other issues with multi-currency include only being able to download current exchange rates, inability to create static foreign unit costs, and difficulty processing online invoice payments.



As an alternative to using multicurrency in QuickBooks, one may consider converting amounts to sterling someplace else like Microsoft Excel and then pasting calculations into QuickBooks Online records. "While it's a feasible approach, it feels time-consuming and prone to mistakes, especially when non-GBP sales and purchases are common," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



E-Tech -a leading data repair and conversion service has led thousands of successful data conversions and data repairs over the course of more than two decades, E-Tech's Multi-Currency Removal Service is another guaranteed service that will remove the multi-currency settings from the data file and convert the file to a single currency.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/multiple-currency-removal-service/



E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



