A Guaranteed Service with Guaranteed Results for Damaged QuickBooks Data Files

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2020 -- Getting booted out of the company file, random shut downs, inability to open the company file, missing important information and out of balance Balance sheets are just some of the indicators of a damaged or corrupt QuickBooks file.



In order for a QuickBooks file to be read properly, data has to be ordered and placed correctly in the file. A data file under 200 MB is more manageable and makes it easy for the software to keep the data in the correct order. "Issues arise when the data file grows larger than the recommended size. This makes it difficult to sustain the data and keep it in order, resulting in incorrect reports," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



Rocha added that users have complained of transactions that are missing or cannot be saved and lagging company files and explained that these data corruption concerns can also be an indication of possible server hardware issues or a virus.



Some common errors that appear due to possible data corruption are "connection to company file has been lost", "This is not a QuickBooks data file", "This is a corrupted or damaged QuickBooks database", "QuickBooks File may be damaged", "Unable to open a QuickBooks company file", C=44, C=43, C=88, C=342 or similar c Index error, -6000, -301, -6150, -1006, -6189, -82 or similar error codes.



The Rebuild Data Tool is a QuickBooks Desktop built-in feature that typically fix issues automatically. If the matter still persists after rebuilding the QuickBooks company file, the QuickBooks File Doctor and other features in the QuickBooks Tool Hub can be used to scan and identify data damages and other possible issues.



E-Tech specializes in the repair of damaged QuickBooks data files from any version of QuickBooks -version 1 for DOS to the latest Pro/Premier/Accountant/Enterprise version with a recovery success rate of over 95 percent. This is a guaranteed service that produces guaranteed results.



More service specifications for E-Tech's QuickBooks File Repair service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/quickbooks-file-repair/.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk