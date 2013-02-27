A Guide to Choosing Louis Vuitton Purses from Australia Online Storex.com

Victoria, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Many women would love to own Louis Vuitton purses , simply because LV is famous for their top-quality bags that feature not just fine craftsmanship and materials, but also some very elegant and user-friendly styling. There are literally dozens of Louis Vuitton purses out there, so Australia Online Storex has prepared this guide to help bag lovers choose the best one for them.



1. Check the size. Some women love oversized bags while others prefer tiny ones that won't get in the way of their activities. Still, others like medium sizes that allow a girl to store all her essentials without being too cumbersome to lug around. Louis Vuitton purses come in Petit Modele, Moyen Modele, and Grand Modele sizes, so it's up to each lady to choose which size works best for her.



A good way for a woman to pick a handbag size is to go by her figure. Smaller girls need bags that won't dwarf them or make them looked swamped, while taller ones look better with larger bags that balance out their figures. The number and nature of belongings that a woman carries in her bag matters too. For instance, if she likes to carry a notebook computer with her or perhaps a sweater, an LV bag in MM or even GM would be best for her.



2. Evaluate the structure. How a bag is put together has a great impact on how comfortable it will be to carry, and how convenient it will be for the user. Different women prefer different bag styles. There are those who would rather have a shoulder-carried Louis Vuitton tote, while others prefer a hand-carried or satchel type. Still others enjoy the ease and freedom offered by a bandolier. The number of inside or outside pockets also matters. Pockets help organize a girl's belongings and make them easier to find; hunting for a tiny cell phone in the cavernous depths of a hobo bag can be pretty traumatizing.



3. Pick a great color. In general, when it comes to color the most versatile materials in the LV line are the Monogram Canvas and the Damier Ebene. Nevertheless, this doesn't mean a woman has to stick to these basics if she wants a bag she can carry all the time. Bags in bright solid colors and materials like Vernis or Epi make great accent pieces and can go with anything.



4. Check the material. LV bags are all very well-made, but some materials can be more delicate than others. The coated canvas line is fire-resistant and water-resistant; fans of the line say they are virtually indestructible. These are also capable of lasting as long as an all-leather bag. Canvas LV bags cost less than their all-leather models, so that should also factor into a woman's choice.



