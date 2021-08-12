Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2021 -- One of the most popular things to do when staying in a Coconut Grove vacation rental is to visit CocoWalk, the area's shopping center. There, you can see the Vizcaya Museum & Garden. The National Historic Landmark is ten acres of beautiful Italian-inspired gardens you can't find anywhere else in the city.



Take a visit to the Barnacle State Park, where you can see Florida's evergreens, along with unique birds and greenery all on the five-acre property. If you really like the outdoors, be sure also to check out The Kampong. The park is almost 11 acres of trees, fruit, and the previous home of famous horticulturist Dr. David Fairchilden. It's one of five gardens run by the Hawaii-based National Tropical Garden.



Check out the area's farmer's market, formally known as the Coconut Grove Organic Farmers' Market, every Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm. It's known for its vegetables, cashew butter, homemade salad dressing, and fruit pies.



If you're looking to hit the town for nightlife during your South Florida vacation rental stay, be sure to visit TK's at the Villa Mayfair. The bar is a restaurant and lounge hybrid with a laid-back feel. Known for its friendly bartenders, board games, and happy hour menu, it's a great place for friends to enjoy a night out