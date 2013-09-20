"A Guide to Hajj and Umrah" Released, Helps Prepare Pilgrimate to Haji and Umrah

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- “A Guide to Hajj and ‘Umrah” is an enlightening spiritual, comprehensive yet practical guide for the sacred journeys of Hajj and ´Umrah; a guided tour through a number of very meaningful emotional and religious experiences. But, it´s also so much more… a journey of self-discovery as well as the discovery of Islam. It´s a primer on Islamic practices that will undoubtedly intrigue and captivate both Muslim and Non-Muslim audiences through engaging story-telling. Special Feature in this edition: Fully referenced from Qur’an and Hadith, all du’as in Arabic are fully transliterated and translated into English, women’s Issue during Hajj, Jinayaat: Violations and their Penalties and Hajjat-ul-Wada‘ (The Prophet’s Farewell Hajj).



In short, this 316 page, fully illustrated book is truly the perfect companion for a deeply spiritual and personal pilgrimage to the heart of Islam.



Especially touching and profound is the authors´ recommendation to work hard on understanding the du’as recited as a pilgrim, instead of “simply carrying pamphlets and reciting them in blind fashion without understanding their meaning”. Such a warning is a necessity, as casualness might well impair the sincerity of the appeal, which should come straight from the pilgrim’s heart.



About A Guide for Hajj and ‘Umrah

A Guide for Hajj and ‘Umrah... is an enlightening spiritual and practical guide for the sacred journeys of Hajj and ´Umrah. A guided tour through a number of very meaningful emotional and religious experiences. But it´s also so much more… It is a journey of self-discovery as well as the discovery of Islam. It´s a primer on Islamic practices that will undoubtedly intrigue and captivate both Muslim and Non Muslim audiences through engaging story-telling.



Release date – September 20, 2013



Printed book: http://www.amazon.com/Guide-Hajj-Dr-Anis-Matthews/dp/1872531555/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1379545344&sr=8-1&keywords=A+guide+to+hajj+and+umrah+matthews

Electronic book: http://www.amazon.com/A-Guide-Hajj-Umrah-ebook/dp/B00F7TX03I/ref=sr_1_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1379545344&sr=8-2&keywords=A+guide+to+hajj+and+umrah+matthews



For more information about this topic, contact MrFaz Iqbal at +441162514629 or email at info@UKIAbooks.cominfo@UKI