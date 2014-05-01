A Gym Rat Publishes New Editorials to Provide Elite Information for Fitness Enthusiasts

Bakersfield, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Fitness has entered the public consciousness as never before in recent years, following ongoing health concerns about the quality of nutrition in the developed world and the so-called obesity epidemic, in which people are becoming increasingly overweight and becoming a greater burden on health services. A Gym Rat (http://agymrat.com) is a website designed to help everybody, no matter their starting point, move toward elite level fitness thanks to its comprehensive resource center of exercises, advice and guidance, product reviews and more.



The website features informative editorals explaining what exercise burns the most calories, when to use resistance bands and when to use weights, the best warm up exercises for avoiding pulls and strains and the best regimes for working different muscle groups. The site also reviews a wide range of products for home use and in the gym.



They offer advice on the best gym shoes, gloves, barbells and other equipment to ensure people are set up to succeed from their initial investments, and lifestyle advice and guidance to support the huge uptake of energy that regularly exercise requires. The website is regularly updated and has new articles every day.



A spokesperson for A Gym Rat explained, “We believe exercise can positively influence every aspect of life, and as a result, we need to provide information on every aspect of life in order to make sure that positive difference is felt to its fullest. We cover everything from combating tiredness during periods of regular exercise to a broad range of unusual forms of exercise, from water aerobics to bikram yoga. In this way, we overcome many of the obstacles that stop people engaging with fitness before they’ve really had a chance to feel the benefits, and help more people make a lifelong commitment to looking and feeling great.”



About A Gym Rat

A Gym Rat is the number one source for strength training and fitness related topics. Their goal is to provide readers with valuable information for all fitness needs. They cover the basics of working out for beginners to the newest innovations for expert trainers, to suit every level of fitness. The site also features buying guides for strength training and fitness equipment in addition to useful gear recommendations to get the most out of a workout. For more information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/agymrat