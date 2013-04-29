A Heavy Issue Weighing on Pet's Health Discussed

Coral Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- EZ Vet is the original pet scale kiosk that allows pet parents to evaluate if their pet is at a healthy weight, and will educate on ways to prevent pet obesity and offer solutions to correct the problem if needed.



Pet obesity is a serious issue in the United States, and growing. Pet obesity rates continued to increase in 2012, and with the number of overweight cats reaching an all-time high. The sixth annual National Pet Obesity Awareness Day Survey conducted by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP) found that 52.5% of dogs and 58.3% of cats to be overweight or obese by their veterinarian. That equals approximately 80 million U.S. dogs and cats at increased risk for weight-related disorders such as diabetes, osteoarthritis, hypertension and many cancers. EZ Vet offers a convenient way to help monitor a pet’s weight to make sure they do not fall into this growing trend.



“You’d be amazed how many pet parents have no idea that their pet is overweight. They may guess their 9 pound Chihuahua is 2-3 pounds overweight and not think it’s a big deal. But those 3 little extra pounds is approximately 33% of their body weight. Can you image carrying around 33% extra weight? Many pet parents simply don’t know what the healthy weight range is for their pet’s breed, gender and age or understand why it is so important,” says Dr. Goldberg. EZ Vet utilizes interactive touch-pad technology to easily gather specifics about the pet and then generates the healthy weight range.



Just like humans, extra weight and obesity similarly affect pets. Untreated, obesity in pets can make them vulnerable to a variety of health issues such as joint problems, heart and respiratory disease, diabetes, cancer, liver disease, skin problems and heat intolerance. With the Florida summer heat fast approaching, it is recommended to evaluate a pet’s weight before the summer months and help them shed any extra weight needed. EZ Vet is conveniently located in retail stores, so there is never a need for an appointment or a trip to the veterinarian’s office to have a mini-checkup. The first two of this kiosk line are located inside the Allpets Emporium pet stores in Pembroke Pines, and Coral Springs, Florida.



About BAG Enterprises

BAG Enterprises has been known as an industry leader and innovator in the veterinary and medical fields for more than 30 years. The company’s tag line, “Imagination is only the beginning” so accurately captures the essence and visionary approach they take with all their projects. BAG Enterprises specializes in educational, interactive and cutting edge technology solutions in both human and animal medicine.



Media contact:

BAG Enterprises

Kimberly Kulhanjian

info@ezvet.com

Plantation,FL

Available at these locations:



Allpets Emporium

14802 Pines Boulevard

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027



Allpets Emporium

4396 North State Road 7

Coral Springs, FL 33073