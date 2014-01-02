A High Deductible Health Plan Is Not Your Only Choice for Affordable Health Care

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Many people choose health insurance policies that have high deductibles because they want to pay lower premiums. The deductible is the amount of spending that you are responsible for before the insurance company will start paying claims. If you have a high deductible health plan with a $6,000 deductible, for example, you will have to run up more than $6,000 in medical bills before your insurance takes effect.



Since these plans mean that insurance companies do not have to pay as many claims, they usually come with much lower premiums. This can be very appealing to many people, especially if they are strapped for cash. As long as everyone stays healthy, a high deductible health plan can help you save a lot of money. However, if someone gets sick or is injured, you can suddenly find yourself on the hook for thousands of dollars worth of medical bills.



That’s where discount health plans can be quite useful for saving money while still allowing discounted medical services.



A discount health plan is not an insurance program. Instead, it is more like a membership in a buying club. By combining your insurance plan with a discount health plan, you can cut your medical expenses and ease some of the financial burden on your family.



An annual membership fee is charged, and in exchange, you can receive discounts at any doctor or other medical provider who is a member of the plan. In many cases, these health services discounts can be significant. You can save anywhere from 25 percent to 65 percent on many common procedures.



Discount dental plans are often included with the purchase of a discount health plan.



By combining your high deductible health plan with membership in a discount health plan, you can have the best of both worlds. You can take advantage of the lower premiums that are associated with your high deductible health plan, yet still reduce the amount that you have to spend out of your own pocket on medical and dental services.



About Pikes Peak Strategic Group

Pikes Peak Strategic Group (PPSG) strives to be a one stop place that provides each American household with a myriad of medical, financial or professional discount services that fully support each program member.



The company offers services in the following areas: Hospitalization, the full range of dental services, optometry services (to include Lasik surgery), prescription programs, chiropractic services, podiatry services, state-of-the-art AmeriDocÆ services, shopping, travel, and recreational discounts.



PPSG is committed to offering its customers the best quality services from the very best professional providers in the nation.



Media Contact

Pikes Peak Strategic Group

2804 Keystone Circle

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

855-878-7774

needinfo@pikespeakstrategicgroup.com