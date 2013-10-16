A Hint of Marble May Be the Right Choice for Interior Upgrading

Clearwater, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Marble has been part of our history since we first started building. It is still an appealing choice for today’s modern homes and offices.



“Marble has always been considered a quality, elegant stone, and at one time, it graced most, if not all of the buildings in ancient Rome and Greece. These days, it is making a comeback as a very durable and beautiful alternative to slate, shale and other natural stone choices,” explained Dean Dupre, who owns Champion Tile and Marble in Tampa, Florida.



Once mainly used to create a stunning foyer, marble has found its way into bathrooms, kitchens, offices, and even dining rooms. Where it can go has no limits; it is not just used on the floor anymore. Marble has found a place on walls, as a backsplash, as tiles in a shower, and as accents throughout the home when mixed and matched with eye-appealing shapes, sizes and colors. As an accent or a mainstay, marble works wherever you want it to.



“More recently, marble started making an appearance in kitchens as a countertop,” said Dupre. “It adds even more versatility to the kitchen. It is a sought-after choice for islands and even sinks. Carry on that appeal down the hall to the bathroom, and the options are unlimited. Choose various colors, from light to dark. Consider tiles with the classic marble veining to add a touch of interest, or alternate colors and sizes,” Dupre suggested.



While marble can be expensive, it does not need to be. It depends on choices available on the market. For instance, Statuario and Carrara marbles are priced lower than some of the high-end marbles. Less expensive does not mean less appealing, as this price conscious choice works well in any setting, yet is still dynamically stunning. Once marble is properly sealed, it works well in wet environments, such as the kitchen, laundry room or bathroom.



“And speaking of the bathroom,” added Dupre, “marble is well known to make small rooms look larger, while adding a punchy visual appeal. Its mere presence highlights and brightens the room and can cleverly enhance your shower stall or the walls. Marble is a real people pleaser.”



Learn more at http://www.champtile.com/